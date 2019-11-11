Body found on South View Dr. in Auburn, not related to Aniah Blanchard case

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement officials in Auburn are currently conducting a death investigation after a body was located on South View Dr.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says the body was found in a shed behind a residence.
Coroner Harris has not yet released the identity of the body. He has confirmed that the body is male.
Auburn police say the body is not related to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.
They do not suspect foul play at this time.
Coroner Harris says the body does not appear to have been in the location it was found in for very long.
The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.
