City of Opelika honors veterans with ceremony at city hall

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Veterans Day celebrations were held throughout the community on Monday and in Opelika, city leaders, residents, and more gathered at city hall to honor and remember veterans.
Students from the Opelika High School Choir began the ceremony with the National Anthem. Veterans from all different eras who live in Opelika listened as guest speakers shared their thoughts on their service.
Some veterans said they very much enjoyed the city’s way of honoring them.
"It's one of the things that Opelika does, and it makes you proud to be from Opelika,” said Fred Woods, a National Guard veteran. “And it's very important that we recognize our veterans every year. If we want to have freedom, we have to be prepared to fight for it. And these people actually did."
The ceremony concluded with a military grave marker unveiling. A new grave marker now sits by city hall in memory of PFC Charles Giddens who served the country in WWII and was a lifetime resident of Lee County.
