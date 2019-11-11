Come on down! You could be the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right...’ kinda

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on a game show could be soon.
‘The Price is Right Live!’ is returning to Columbus in April 2020 and you may have a chance to come on down!
Contestants are chosen completely at random and do not have to have a ticket to watch the show.
The show is taking place Thursday, Apr. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center and tickets are going on sale on Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster’s website.
Anyone who wants to register to be a contestant can do so in the three hours prior to show time before a random draw is held to determine who will get the chance to take part, according to the show’s website.
