Come on down! You could be the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right...’ kinda
'The Price is Right Live' is coming to Columbus. (Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Alex Jones | November 11, 2019 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 4:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on a game show could be soon.

‘The Price is Right Live!’ is returning to Columbus in April 2020 and you may have a chance to come on down!

Contestants are chosen completely at random and do not have to have a ticket to watch the show.

The show is taking place Thursday, Apr. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center and tickets are going on sale on Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster’s website.

Anyone who wants to register to be a contestant can do so in the three hours prior to show time before a random draw is held to determine who will get the chance to take part, according to the show’s website.

THIS COULD BE YOU! The Price is Right Live is coming to Columbus Civic Center

Posted by Columbus Civic Center on Monday, November 11, 2019

