LaGrange police investigating armed robbery at PeachMart on Ashton St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating an armed robbery at a store on Ashton St.
Police responded to the PeachMart store in the 200 block of Ashton St. just at approximately 7:50 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
The store owner said that an unknown suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at him demanding money.
The suspect reportedly ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties with a green camouflage vest on with a long-sleeve red shirt underneath. The man also had a white t-shirt wrapped around his face.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.