LaGrange police investigating armed robbery at PeachMart on Ashton St.
By Alex Jones | November 11, 2019 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 2:34 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating an armed robbery at a store on Ashton St.

Police responded to the PeachMart store in the 200 block of Ashton St. just at approximately 7:50 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The store owner said that an unknown suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at him demanding money.

The suspect reportedly ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties with a green camouflage vest on with a long-sleeve red shirt underneath. The man also had a white t-shirt wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

