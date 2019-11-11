Opelika Career Center and Southern Union State Community College hosting veteran job fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Career Center and Southern Union State Community College are hosting a veteran job fair.
The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the New Business and Technology Center on the Southern Union State Community College campus in Opelika.
More than forty different employers will participate representing several regional industries and hundreds of jobs that may be available. The event is free and open to all job seekers, however veterans will receive priority service.
Opelika Career Center Manager Peggy Bridges said, “We are proud to host this event for the men and women who serve our country through the military. I’d encourage anyone who is looking for a job to come out.”
For more information about the Veteran Job Fair, contact the Opelika Career Center at (334) 749-5065.
Employers who will take part in the job fair include:
- Afni, Inc.
- Ajin USA
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Alabama Department Of Corrections
- Alliance HR
- Arkal Automotive
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Averitt Express
- Baxter
- Borbet Alabama, Inc.
- Briggs and Stratton
- CSL Plasma
- Easterseals
- Elwood Staffing
- ESD School
- GFA
- Golden State Foods
- Hanwha Advanced Materials
- Hostess Brands, LLC.
- Intercontinental Packaging
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Jo-Ann
- Kelly Services
- Lee County Commission
- Life South Community Blood Center
- Magnolia Health Rehabilitation
- NAVY
- New York Life
- Pharmavite, LLC.
- SCA, Inc.
- Shoreline Transportation
- Southern Union Community College
- Staffing Connections
- Still Serving Veterans
- Surge Staffing
- The Hotel At Auburn University
- Traveling Angels Nursing Services
- Tuskegee University
- Walmart Opelika
- Walmart Distribution Center
