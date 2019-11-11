Police continue search 2 years after woman goes missing from Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and police continue to search for answers in the disappearance of an elderly woman in Troup County.
Sunday marked two years since Carol Evans was last seen. The 77-year-old suffers from Alzheimer’s and is believed to have wandered away from her West Point home near Lovelace Road. Police also said there’s a possibility that someone may have picked her up and given her a ride somewhere.
Even though two years have passed, police are still looking for answers. Anyone with information on Evans’ disappearance is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.
