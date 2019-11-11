Thousands of people came out to tailgate for the Fountain City Classic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year where one of the biggest rivalry football games are played in Columbus and that is The Fountain City Classic.
Thousands of people come here for the game and most importantly for the tailgate.
It was a huge crowd out there enjoying some food, music and fellowship while Fort Valley and Albany state go head to head on the football field.
For thirty years, the Fort Valley State Wildcats and the Albany State Golden Rams have been taking on the field in Columbus naming it the Fountain City Classic.
People say taking part in tailgating is tradition.
“We’ve been coming out here every year and the way everything is, what you see is what you get, but we are having a good time socializing with people we haven’t seen in a long time and just having a good time," a tailgater said.
“I come out every year because I went to school in Albany. It has always been a rivalry between Albany and Fort Valley so we just enjoy ourselves. We come as a big party. Everybody gets together and celebrates and has a great time," said the tailgater.
Thousands of fans gather for some good food, drinks, music and fellowship tailgating.
People say seeing the community come together on a positive note is what it is all about.
“It is about getting to meet new faces around The Fountain City and support Columbus and to know that we can come out and it will be a safe environment," said another tailgater.
“You know it’s a way to get away from all that craziness happening in the city and we come out here and have a good time," said a fan.
The Fountain City Classic is a win-win for the city of Columbus and both universities that are making businesses, hotels, and restaurants full while people are enjoying a great weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.