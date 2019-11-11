Victory over Violence: Local Columbus church hosts a night of prayer to “put the guns down”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Putting an end to gun violence is the goal of one church in Columbus. Blessed Assurance Baptist Church hosted a “put the guns down” talk to come up with solutions to senseless killings.
They invited the community, along with city officials, to come out for a night of prayer over family members of loved ones who lost their lives to gun violence.
It was a night of praise, worship, and prayer for people in the community to come together and reflect on what they view as a steady rise of gun violence.
The Blessed Assurance Baptist Church in Columbus is calling their campaign ‘9-11 Put the Guns Down.’
“God spoke to me and said, 'Bring the people together, those victims," and that’s what we did. We reached out to maybe about 15 to 20 families who have come and we are going to try and council them try to help them,” said Pastor Bruce Alford with Blessed Assurance Baptist Church.
Family members of loved ones who lost their lives to gun violence were there to help send a message for help.
Mothers crying out expressing their pain of losing a child.
“I am glad to see everybody coming together because we are seeking justice. The guns need to be put down, everybody needs to come together. I am very hurt. I want answers, but I can’t get them, but I know justice is going to be served and this is a great thing that we are doing,” said Wendy Phillips.
“I think if there [are] victims out here that have lost a loved one, if they can connect with another loved one that has lost another loved one, mother, child, they can actually know how that person is feeling. Someone can say, ‘I know how you feel,’ but we really don’t, you just have sympathy for that person,” said Danny Hill.
City officials with the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Marshal’s Office and mayor’s office were invited to say a few words about how they are working alongside the community to make a change.
“We asked them to come and be a part of this and let the people know that they are concerned about what is going on in the community, and they can make their self available to help the people that is going through all this type of...destruction that’s going on in their home. They are here to show their support,” said Pastor Alford.
