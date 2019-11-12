Arctic Blast Settling In; Hard Freeze Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Arctic blast we have been advertising is settling into the Valley as we speak with many places spending Tuesday afternoon in the 30s and 40s. Look for a hard freeze tonight and lows well into the 20s - where the wind can settle down, those places will likely be even colder. Wind chill values may be in the teens and low 20s for everyone early on Wednesday morning, so make sure the kids are bundled up in a warm way before school! We will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday with plenty of sun, but look for clouds to increase during the night and through the day Thursday with isolated PM showers on Thursday. Better rain chances will move in Thursday night into Friday, but it appears the weekend will be dry with highs creeping back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week looks dry with a gradual warming trend - highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s - still below average for this time of year.