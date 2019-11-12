Covenant Woods in Columbus hosts Veterans Day luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retirement community honored troops on Monday for Veterans Day.
Covenant Woods held a Veterans Day luncheon for veterans who live in Columbus. They wanted to recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices made by those who were in the military. The general manager of Covenant Woods said more than 40 veterans live in the community.
"You look at each one and you think they gave us a part of their life and they gave us a huge part of their life just for us,” said General Manager Roger Crist.
Veterans were served a meal and had the chance to mingle with each other. Covenant Woods has hosted this luncheon since it opened in 1986.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.