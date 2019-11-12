Disney’s streaming service begins with troubles

(CNN) - Disney’s new streaming service started Tuesday, but it is apparently experiencing technical issues.
Disney+ Is the company's first streaming service and a new rival to other services like Netflix and Hulu.
However, several people on Twitter said they were not able to access it within the first few hours of launch.
Instead of getting to watch programming, users said they are saw a lot of Disney’s error icon, Hollywood Reporter said.
Disney hasn’t addressed the issues yet.
Disney+ features Disney content, including classic movies, shows and documentaries. Programming will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films.
It is currently available in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and costs $6.99 a month.
For more information about the service, go online to disneyplus.com.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.