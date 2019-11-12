East Alabama 3-year-old in critical condition after eating meth

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man and woman are in jail after officers said a toddler ate and overdosed on meth. The three-year-old is in critical condition.
Tony Randle Parris, 54, and Cynthia Diane Lane, 46, are charged with chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leesburg police said the three-year-old was found Saturday unconscious but breathing; transported to Gadsden RMC, then flown to Children’s in Birmingham.
Officers said the child found the meth among toys and ate it.
Parris and Lane are being held in the Cherokee County Jail.
