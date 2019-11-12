Hiring Heroes Job Fair will be held at Troy University

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - Another job fair will be held in Phenix City this week if people cannot make the travel to East Alabama. This job fair is the third annual Hiring Heroes Job Fair and it is being held this week.
Goodwill is partnering with Veterans Resource Group to bring together a job fair for people in the military to attend. They partnered together for job seekers to get their hands on more information and opportunities that they could be missing and may be available to them.
Veterans, military spouses, and their dependents are encouraged to attend the career fair this week to meet with top employers and resource agencies from across the valley.
The hiring event is scheduled for this Thursday at Troy University in Phenix City. It will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
