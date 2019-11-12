WOKS radio station in Columbus celebrates its 60th year anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Chattahoochee Valley, a local radio station is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Davis Broadcasting’s WOKS hosted a panel discussion called “How We Got Over" at the Mildred Terry Library on Tuesday.
The radio hosts shared stories of Columbus Radio Pioneers, talked about the changes in broadcasting over the years, and also shared helpful tips with the audience about broadcasting as a career.
“Once upon a time, radio turned neighborhoods into brotherhoods and WOKS still wants to adhere to that mission," said Lorenzo Battle, afternoon radio personality at WOKS. "We still like to get out and do things in the community and for the community. Once upon a time, we were known as Rocket Radio, but now we’re known as the voice of the community.”
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Mildred Terry Library.
