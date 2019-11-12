New Korean barbecue restaurant opens on Manchester Expy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new barbeque restaurant opened in Columbus and it’s not your typical southern barbecue.
Q Korean Steakhouse offers Korean barbecue with a spread of classic and modernized Korean dishes. The owners of Q Korean said the restaurant serves high-quality ingredients and provides an interactive atmosphere that’s enjoyable for the whole family.
Q Korean Steakhouse is located off of Manchester Expressway where Logan’s Roadhouse was in business for years. The restaurant is open seven days a week.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.