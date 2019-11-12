‘No complications’ in former Pres. Jimmy Carter’s brain surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Jimmy Carter has successfully undergone surgery to relieve pressure on his brain in Atlanta.
President Carter is recovering at Emory University Hospital after being admitted in preparation for the surgery last night.
According to a statement from the Carter Center, there were no complications from the surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma.
President Carter will remain in the hospital for as long as advisable.
The statement from the Carter Center also says that President and Mrs. Carter thank everyone for the many well-wishes.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.