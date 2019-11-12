Secretary of State meets with city officials in Columbus; discusses new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Secretary of State met with city officials in Columbus Tuesday ahead of election season.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger met with officials to discuss the rollout of the state’s new, secure paper ballot voting system.
The system allows a paper ballot to be done while voting to secure numbers for a recount. The new machines are replacing a system that’s been in effect since 2002. Currently, the new system is being tested in six counties in Georgia.
“We understand in an election that half of the people are happy, and half the people are sad, but our job as election officials is that 100 percent of the people are confident,” said Raffensperger. “And that is what we believe we give you with paper ballots and being able to recount and an audit that gives you 100 percent confidence that we got the counts right.”
According to Raffensperger, so far, there has been no flaws with the system.
