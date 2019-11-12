Several new members sworn in to Montgomery city council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday was Inauguration Day in Montgomery, and in addition to the historic swearing-in of Mayor Steven Reed, several new members joined city council.
Three districts have new councilmembers. In District 4, Audrey Billups-Graham won her seat against Quartez Dan Harris. District 6 councilmember Oronde Mitchell won his seat in a runoff against Jonathan Dow.
In District 7, Clay McInnis was elected after incumbent Arch Lee did not seek reelection.
In District 5, incumbent William Green Jr. was not reelected. Cornelius Calhoun, who defeated Phyllis Harvey-Hall, won the seat. Calhoun is not new to the city council having served prior to this term.
Reelected councilmembers are Richard Bollinger (District 1), Brantley Lyons (District 2), Tracy Larkin (District 3 – won in a runoff), and Glen Pruitt Jr. (District 8).
District 9 councilmember Charles Jinright did not have an opponent for his seat and was not on the ballot.
Jinright and Larkin were reelected as president of the council and president pro tem, respectively.
The new city council will serve from 2020-2024.
