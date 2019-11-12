Suspect arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in LaGrange for kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Billy McCants was arrested by LaGrange police on Tuesday, Nov. 12. His arrest stems from a stabbing on Sept. 12, 2019.
Police arrived at Well Star Medical Center in reference to a woman suffering from a stab wound to her rear torso and abrasions around her neck. The victim said she was involved in a domestic dispute with McCants, her live-in boyfriend. She stated the dispute resulted in him assaulting her with a steak knife and choking her to the point of unconsciousness.
The victim said McCants dragged her into her car and drove outside the city limits of LaGrange, without her authority, and continued to assault her. After McCants brought her home, she escaped upon arrival at her residence.
