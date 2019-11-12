Texas Roadhouse in Columbus honors veterans with free lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Texas Roadhouse in Columbus honored men and women of the armed forces on Monday.
All veterans were invited to enjoy a free lunch. Veterans had the option to choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu. The only requirement to eat free was proper identification.
Employees said it is an honor to serve those who fought for the country.
“We are all about being in our community and being involved,” said Jenna Temple, managing partner. “And with it being a military town, the majority of the people that we serve are military. So, this is a day for us to give back to active and retired military and do something for them because they have done something for us."
This is the ninth year Texas Roadhouse has participated in this event. The free lunch was offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
