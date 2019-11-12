10th Soldier Marathon to be final run for the annual military event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 10th Soldier Marathon will be the final run for the annual military event in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The marathon takes place Saturday, starting at the National Infantry Museum, with part of the race route on Fort Benning. There’s also a 5K, half marathon, and relay. About 1,500 runners or walkers are expected to participate along with 400 volunteers.
In the last decade, the event has raised around $300,000 for local military organizations.
"What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to our soldiers in a special way and bring a quality event back to Columbus. We think we've done that," said Cecil Cheves, Soldier Marathon race director.
Tuesday is the last day to register online for the Soldier Marathon and 5K. Participants can also register the morning of the race.
