Topgolf Swing Suites opens in Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Popular family entertainment venue Topgolf is expanding its wings into the Chattahoochee Valley.
A location of Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in Fort Benning, as part of the company’s ongoing support of the U.S. military.
The Swing Suite at Fort Benning features two simulator bays with a variety of virtual games for people of all ages and skill levels, including Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic, and more.
Each bay has lounge seating, HDTVs, and food and beverage service for the whole family to have a swinging good time.
Topgolf offers a “Heroes Discount” for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders of a 20% discount on all monthly memberships and 10% off Topgolf game play.
Plans are also in the works to bring a Topgolf Swing Suite to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
