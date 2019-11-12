Winter Returns!

Overnight clearing skies and winds calming down a bit will help support a widespread freeze across the Southeast as lows drop into the 20s for Wednesday morning. With a light wind still in place, wind chills could even drop into the teens in some of colder spots in the northern tier of the Valley. So, remember to tend to the 4 P’s before heading to bed tonight: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and—of course—People! Plenty of dry and chilly sunshine for Wednesday with highs back near 50. But a disturbance headed our way Thursday will usher in more cloud cover and another chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. As of right now, the weekend looks sunny and quiet, but temperatures still look to run below average over the next week or so.