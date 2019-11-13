Columbus City Council approves $2.5M to purchase Virginia College building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus could soon be the owners of the old Virginia College building.
On Tuesday, Columbus City Council voted to move forward with the purchase of the building for $2.5 million. The old college would be used for the business offices for the Columbus Consolidated Government.
The building is located on Veterans Parkway. There is no word on how long the purchasing process could take.
Virginia College announced it was closing for good in 2018.
