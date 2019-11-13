Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley awarding On the Table action grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is awarding grants as part of its On the Table action grant program.
People could be awarded grants for letting the voices be heard. The program is to support ideas arising from or inspired by On the Table conversations. Applicants can request between $100 and $2,000.
Anyone who participated in an On the Table conversation in the Chattahoochee Valley is eligible to apply. Participants are invited to submit an online application, including a short video featuring an idea of an actionable task to benefit their community.
The application deadline is January 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. To apply for the grant online, click here.
