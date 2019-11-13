GUEST SEGMENT: Sean of the South show comes to Columbus for area foster children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An event is coming to Columbus this week to bring laughter and enjoyment for local foster children.
Project Greene Light will host Sean of the South with Sean Dietrich Friday at St. Luke Ministry Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for raffles and prizes and the show starts at 6 p.m. Dietrich is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host known for his commentary on life in the American south.
Jessica Taylor from Project Greene Light gives more details about the event and how people can get involved.
