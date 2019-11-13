LaGrange police investigate armed robbery that left one person injured on Troup St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured during an armed robbery in LaGrange Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Troup Street. Officers were dispatched to the home shortly before 9 a.m. in reference to a person being shot.
Police say two suspects entered the residence, held the occupants at gunpoint, and took their money. During the robbery, one victim was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital in Columbus for treatment.
During the investigation, 27-year-old Rakeem McCamey was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
