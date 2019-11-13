Law enforcement recruitment fair will be held today Nov. 13th

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - If there is anyone looking to serve in community, spread the word that the Phenix City Police Department wants more people to join its team. A recruitment fair will be held for those interested in a career in law enforcement. The fair will take place today, November 13th.
The fair will start at 9:00 a.m. and it will run until 2:00 p.m.
It will be held at Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center.
There are a few options and opportunities to explore that include animal control, school resource officer, motor squad and patrol.
If anyone is looking for more information on these career options, they are encouraged to attend.
