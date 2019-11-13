Man dead after being struck by off-duty Columbus police vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after being struck by an off-duty police vehicle on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus.
The off-duty officer was driving his marked police vehicle into work at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 when he hit 69-year-old Lester Holloway on Rigdon Rd. near the intersection of Illges Rd.
Holloway has been pronounced deceased and his family has been notified.
The case has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol for investigation.
