$4.4 million jackpot lottery ticket sold in Midland
By Alex Jones | November 13, 2019 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:08 AM

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Check your pockets, because today is somebody in the Chattahoochee Valley’s lucky day!

A Georgia Lottery ticket worth $4,400,000 was sold at the Zelmo’s Zip In on Flat Rock Rd. in Midland.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 11 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were 4-11-17-18-19-44.

A winner has not yet claimed the prize. If those were your numbers, you’ve got 180 days to claim your prize.

Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a game exclusively played in Georgia that combines classic lotto with an instant-win element.

Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday, so if you didn’t win, you’ve got another chance coming up soon.

