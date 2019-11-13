$4.4 million jackpot lottery ticket sold in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Check your pockets, because today is somebody in the Chattahoochee Valley’s lucky day!
A Georgia Lottery ticket worth $4,400,000 was sold at the Zelmo’s Zip In on Flat Rock Rd. in Midland.
The winning numbers for the Nov. 11 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were 4-11-17-18-19-44.
A winner has not yet claimed the prize. If those were your numbers, you’ve got 180 days to claim your prize.
Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a game exclusively played in Georgia that combines classic lotto with an instant-win element.
Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday, so if you didn’t win, you’ve got another chance coming up soon.
