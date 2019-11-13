Muscogee County Republican Party honors veterans with dinner at NIM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted a dinner for veterans Tuesday at the National Infantry Museum.
The group wanted to give a special thank-you to veterans for serving the country. The guest speaker was Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffesnsperger. He spoke about the new voting system that’s coming to the state.
As your Secretary of State and with your county elections supervisor Nancy Boren, we all understand that there's new voting machines,” said Raffensperger. “But then, a lot of folks don't understand that we'll have new voting machines for the presidential primary. We've had the existing system for 17 years and now we are updating to a new system."
The goal of the event was to serve more than 200 veterans.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.