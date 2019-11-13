Rain Chances Increasing Thursday-Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a record-breaking night when it came to temperatures, more quick changes are in store for us with an increase in clouds tonight and temperatures not as chilly by the time we wake up early Thursday. Rain will move back in Thursday afternoon and evening, with the better coverage in the nighttime hours and overnight into Friday. Showers may linger in the area Friday morning, but we expect a drying trend through the day with the weather dry for high school football playoff games Friday night. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s without much sun. The weekend will feature dry conditions, highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for more of the same into next week, but temperatures will be warming up with mid to upper 60s back in the forecast for the middle and end of next week. Throughout the next nine days, look for lows generally in the 30s and 40s.