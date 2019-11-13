Record-Breaking November Cold!

By the overnight hours, clouds return to the Valley as a disturbance heads toward the Gulf Coast and ushers in another round of cold rain tomorrow. The best coverage looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning, though some isolated showers earlier in the day tomorrow aren’t out of the question either. Highs will stay on the chilly side in the 50s, though morning lows should run a little warmer tomorrow morning in the 30s (still close to freezing though) and back in the 40s by Friday. A few isolated showers may linger early Saturday, but other than that the weekend looks dry and warmer with highs near 60 under a mix of sun and clouds. The weather pattern next week looks very quiet, though still fairly cool for November, but should look a little warmer by the end of next week at least.