SafeHouse opens early during record breaking temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries, located on 2101 Hamilton Road, opened their doors two hours early on Wednesday, as the temperature dipped down into the upper 20 degrees. SafeHouse usually opens at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesdays, but this time they opened two hours early because they were a place for people to go to for warmth if they had nowhere else to go.
They offered hot coffee and a hot meal. They also gave away hats, coats and gloves from their clothing closet.
SafeHouse Ministries Manager, Eric McClure, says they are partnered with MercyMed.
“They’ll be coming in. If someone’s a little under the weather because of the cold, they’re going to write a prescription or recommend that they go to the doctor,” McClure said.
McClure also explained the protocol they follow when deciding to open up for additional hours.
“If it gets below freezing, it has to be a consistent temperature, being 28 degrees for up to 10 hours straight. That is when we will open our doors up at night. We will open our doors so they come in and they will be able to stay over night if the weather is consistently cold,” McClure explained.
McClure mentions they have these plans in place when there is extreme heat or cold. These plans are in place in order to focus on the welfare and safety of others in the community.
“We wouldn’t want them to be in a position where they have to go in the hospital for a stay or something so if we can avoid that right there, we’ll open our doors to the community,” McClure said.
SafeHouse is open until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.