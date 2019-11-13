Schools in Muscogee Co. opening early due to cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County schools are taking steps to make sure students are safe and warm during cold weather.
Schools in Muscogee County will open an hour earlier than their normal times on Wednesday to keep students from having to stand in the cold. School district officials said school hours will not change, but students will be allowed to enter the building if they arrive before the school bell rings.
The district is continuing to monitor the forecast and will notify parents and staff if there will be any more changes.
