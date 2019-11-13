Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing individual, Israel Duke

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been report of a missing runaway juvenile today, November 13th.
Israel Duke is 17 years of age. He was last seen over the weekend in the Hill Street area in LaGrange near the Cherry Valley trailer park. The individual has also been seen walking along Cannonville Road in Troup County.
It was mentioned that Duke may have been also staying in and around the area of Columbus State University.
If anyone knows his location or any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigations at (706) 883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.