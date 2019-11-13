Two found not guilty in 2017 Young Ave. murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men accused in a 2017 murder on Young Ave. have been found not guilty.
Thomas Meade and Andrew Scarborough were charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy. Both were found not guilty on all counts, according to their defense attorneys.
Murphy was shot and killed in Oct. 2017. He passed away from his injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment.
After an initial investigation, police detectives said they believe Murphy came with a group to 41st Street, to meet for a gun sale.
