WATCH: Thief drags woman down escalator, across floor to steal purse

HOUSTON (CNN) - Police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s purse while dragging her down an escalator at a Houston mall.
Surveillance video shows the victim board an escalator Oct. 24 at The Galleria in Houston. The suspect approaches the victim from behind, and as she reaches the top of the escalator, he attempts to swipe her purse.
However, the victim holds on to the purse, and the attacker ends up dragging her all the way down the escalator and across the floor to a door. At that point, he manages to run off with the purse.
The woman suffered scratches and bruises in the attack, according to her family members.
Police say the suspect fled in a burgundy-colored Buick.
Officials believe the victim was followed to the shopping mall after she walked out of a nearby bank. They also say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her, before the attack.
No arrests have been made in the case.
