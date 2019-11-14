Chilly and Gloomy Weather to End the Work Week

Most of the rain should hold off until the evening and overnight hours tonight into Friday, but still not expecting to warm up much today with cloudy skies dominating. Some rain showers may linger through Friday morning, but will likely taper off throughout the day tomorrow—hopefully in time for any high school football games. The weekend looks drier under a mix of sun and clouds, and we should warm back up into the 60s during the afternoons, though the mornings will still run chilly in the 40s and 30s. Some clouds return for the start of the week with a chance of isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, but otherwise weather looks fairly quiet. Temperatures will continue to trend below average in the low to mid 60s and low 40s.