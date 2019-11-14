Cold & Rainy Night Ahead!

A rainy night is ahead for the Valley, as an area of low pressure passes us by to the south. Wrap around showers & clouds will linger into Friday, with highs hovering around 50.
Good news is high pressure will build in for the weekend, plenty of sunshine expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Temperatures look fairly cool though, with highs around 60, and lows near 40.
Relatively quiet weather will continue for much of next week. Temps will trend warmer, with highs back into the upper 60s by this time next week. Our next rainmaker may not arrive until next weekend.
