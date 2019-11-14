Columbus boy receives dream room makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little boy in Columbus got a dream room makeover Wednesday after WTVM announced this year’s 5th contest winner.
Brendan Tharaldson and his parents got to see the dream room makeover for the first time and were overwhelmed with how everything turned out.
Brendan’s father is active duty military and Brendan’s older brother just went off the basic training. The makeover is part of a continuing effort to help support military families.
Montlick and Associates along with Active Heroes help the dream room winners’ dreams come true. Brendan has a brand-new bed, Xbox, TV, and more to enjoy.
