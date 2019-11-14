Family of man struck by off-duty police car in Columbus speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an off-duty officer was involved in a fatal car accident Tuesday night.
The accident happened near the intersection of Rigdon Road and Illges Road in Columbus. Community members say the intersection has been a problem in the community for pedestrians.
“This intersection is actually not an intersection. It’s just a curve. It’s got a blind spot. It’s dangerous,” says Dick O’Neal.
O’Neal says he’s lived near Rigdon Road and Illges Road for more than a decade. He pushes his buggy and collects drinking cans. It’s something he says his friend, 69-year-old Lester Holloway, has done with him for years. Halloway died when he was allegedly hit by an off-duty Columbus police officer.
“We need some justice. We need to find out what really happened,” says Lester Halloway’s son, Semichael Holloway.
He says they’re exhausting every avenue to get answers for their family.
“The two sons understood that their dad was dead. I declared that it was an accidental death. That’s the manner, and the cause of death is blood force trauma to the chest,” says Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
The case has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol to lead the investigation. Friends and family of the victim say they’re hoping for closure but also believe a crosswalk should be created in the area for children and the elderly to cross the street.
“You got a neighborhood. You have all these neighborhoods and they have kids and whatnot. It’s a lot of traffic that cross this street every day,” says O’Neal.
Bryan says the body is being taken to Decatur for an autopsy. This is the fifth vehicle death this year.
