GBI investigating allegations of sexual assault against Quitman Co. sheriff’s deputy

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a sheriff’s deputy in Quitman County.
Representatives with the GBI say Quitman County Sheriff BJ Foster requested the investigation on Monday, Nov. 11.
The name of the deputy has not been confirmed nor is there any word on their status with the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.
