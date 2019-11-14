Loachapoka High School hosts career fair for students

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Several colleges, universities, and businesses came together Wednesday for a career fair at Loachapoka High School.
Loachapoka High hosted the event for students in grades 7 through 12 to meet face-to-face with college recruiters and potential employers. The high school gym was filled with rows of tables for students to stop by and learn about higher education choices, local businesses, career options, and various branches of the military.
News Leader 9 was among the participants at the event.
