Man found guilty in 2017 shooting death of Auburn woman

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of an Auburn woman.
On Wednesday, Derrick Oliver was convicted of the murder of 24-year-old Minnie Lee. Lee was allegedly dating Oliver when the shooting occurred following an altercation between the two in front of a home on Lunsford Drive in Auburn.
Oliver claimed the shooting was accidental, but investigation by the Auburn Police Division and testimony from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences proved his claim to be false.
According to the Lee County District Attorney, Oliver is facing a life sentence.
