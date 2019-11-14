Muscogee County Sheriff’s candidate pitches new ways to combat crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A candidate for Muscogee County Sheriff met with the mayor of Columbus Wednesday to discuss ways to prevent crime.
Mark Lajoye is former military and is running against Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Marshal Greg Countryman. Lajoye met with Mayor Skip Henderson at the government center to present new ways to lower crime in the area by creating programs to bring the community together.
"As a sheriff, I would bring those community leaders in, clergy, and people who are interested. We want people to be interested in this type of program,” said Lajoye.
The program is a multi-step effort to create activities for the youth and youth and create preventative measures against crime. This is one of Lajoye’s first meeting with Henderson ahead of the sheriff’s race.
