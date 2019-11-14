Parole denied to 16 inmates after Wednesday hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seventeen inmates’ cases came before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday, but only one was granted parole, according to a statement released by the ABPP.
Of those denied parole, five were for violent offenses. Those inmates include:
- Brian Keith Aaron who was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years in prison for two convictions for manufacturing a controlled substance and one conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson and Walker counties. His prior record includes a one-year, six-month prison sentence in 2008 for third-degree robbery in Jefferson County.
- Andrew Joseph Darmer was sentenced in 2009 to 15 years in prison for second-degree assault in Limestone County. He was sent back to prison in 2013 for eight years and eight months for distribution of a controlled substance in Madison County.
- Kristy Lynn Finney was sentenced in 2018 to eight years and eight months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance in Limestone County. She was sentenced in 2009 to two years in prison for second-degree assault in Lawrence County.
- Perthus Horasha Watkins was admitted to prison in 2009 to serve a 20-year sentence for first-degree assault in Montgomery County. He was rearrested and sent back to prison for 15 years on Jan. 31, 2018 for drug trafficking.
- Steven Jared Power was convicted in Madison County for theft of property, burglary, intimidating a witness and illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card in 2007 and was sent to prison for one year, six months. His sentences for intimidating a witness and credit card fraud were extended to 15 years in 2009, and in 2010 he was given a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance.
Those denied parole while serving for non-violent offenses include:
- Richard Shane Crosslin was sentenced to six years in prison in February on drug convictions out of Lauderdale County. He was previously sentenced in 1996 to four years in prison for arson. He was paroled after a year-and-a-half.
- Stephen Lashane Morris was sentenced to just over six years in prison in early 2018 on multiple drug convictions out of Talladega County. He has previous drug convictions dating back to the 1990s.
- Jason Earl Hicks was sentenced in late 2017 to four years in prison for drug convictions out of Montgomery County.
- Jon Wayne Waldrep was sentenced in late 2018 to eight years in prison for a drug conviction and possession of a firearm after conviction of a violent offense out of Lee County. He has previous drug and burglary convictions dating back to the early 2000s.
- Angela Ann Totten was sentenced in late 2018 to five years in prison for drug convictions out of Etowah County. She was previously paroled after serving one year of a four-year prison sentence on theft convictions from 2008.
- Lance Lavon Powell was sentenced in mid-2018 to five years in prison for a drug conviction out of Madison County. He was previously paroled after serving two years of a six-year 2012 sentence for burglary.
- Ronald Heyward Bland was sentenced in late 2018 to six years on a drug conviction out of Madison County.
- Corey Montreal Patrick was sentenced in mid-2018 to six-and-a-half years in prison for a drug conviction out of Cullman County.
- Robert Ray Holland was sentenced in February to five years in prison on a drug conviction out of Lauderdale County.
- Jesse Allen Cody Sides - No information available.
- Jeri Deanne Ballard was sentenced in late 2018 to eight years in prison for drug convictions out of Madison County.
ONE PAROLE GRANTED
The sole inmate to earn parole Wednesday was Curtis Leon Oliver Jr. He was sentenced in late 2018 to eight years in prison for a drug conviction and possession of a firearm after conviction of a violent offense out of Elmore County.
Wednesday’s results were very similar to those of Tuesday in which 16 cases were heard and no paroles were granted.
Parole hearings only recently restarted after new ABPP Director Charlie Graddick halted them for two months citing the agency’s lack of compliance with a new state law regarding notification policies.
"Inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege,” Graddick said at a recent news conference when hearings resumed. “Our first priority must be the safety of every man, woman and child in Alabama.” He urged the 3-member board to use caution while considering the parole cases brought to them.
