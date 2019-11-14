Piedmont Columbus Regional recognizing World Philanthropy Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Non-profits across the country rely heavily on donations from the community to fulfill the work they do daily.
Piedmont Columbus Regional says that World Nonprofit Day, Friday, Nov. 14, is day to recognize our community for working together for the common good.
In 1986, former President Ronald Reagan instituted the day as a way to celebrate the great work people do inside and out of their communities.
Oftentimes, there are needs that cannot be addressed by the government or businesses, which lead to non-profits fulfilling those needs.
For World Philanthropy Day, PCR is encouraging you to give to your favorite non-profit or cause to help them fulfill their mission in the community.
Aline Lasseter with PCR also says you should take the opportunity to celebrate yourself as a donor.
