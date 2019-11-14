Six arrested, several others wanted in string of car break-ins, card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six people have been arrested and several more are wanted in connection to a string of car break-ins in Columbus, Phenix City, and Russell County.
On Nov. 2, several vehicles were broken into in the Brittany and Brittany II subdivisions in the areas of Billings Rd. and Gateway Rd. A firearm was stolen from one of the vehicles and the suspects used a credit card twice to get gas at the Freedom Express Liberty gas station in the 1600 block of Ft. Benning Rd.
One of the suspects was identified as Reynaldo Ja’Quez Requena, 17, who reportedly used the stolen card to put gas into a 2016 Chrysler 200 that was reported stolen out of Columbus. Requena returned to the gas station two more times with different stolen vehicles, a 2011 Audi A5 out of Russell County and a 2018 Kia Sorento out of Phenix City.
While conducting surveillance, the 2011 Audi A5 arrived at a residence on Burbank St. and was occupied by a 14-year-old and 18-year-old Quintavius Barrett. The 14-year-old was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun from Russell County. Both were placed under arrest.
Barrett is being held on a $23,221.25 bond on charges of theft by receiving stolen property in another state. He remains in the Muscogee County Jail.
Four people ran out of the rear of the residence and were arrested after a short foot pursuit and search. One of the four was identified as Requena.
Requena is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on a $2,500 bond on charges of card theft and card fraud.
On Nov. 6, officers with the Property Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the Burbank St. residence. Aisha Colley, 37, was arrested for maintaining a disorderly house. She was released from the Muscogee County Jail on Nov. 6.
Estiven Hernandez, 17, was also arrested in connection to several stolen vehicle cases, including those from Nov. 2. He is charged with possession of tobacco-related objects for a minor and possession and use of drug-related objects. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail on Nov. 6.
On Nov. 13, officers were able to arrest a second 14-year-old involved with multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins, including those from Nov. 2. He was involved in a stolen 2011 Chevrolet Impala at Whisperwood Apartments and a 2002 Ford F-150 stolen from the Marathon gas station in the 5500 block of Forrest Rd. Both have been recovered.
Police also have outstanding warrants for 22-year-old Antonio Maurice Robinson and several other juveniles.
This group of arrests cleared eleven total cases and led to the recovery of approximately $60,000 of property.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.