Three Democratic U.S. Senate candidates participating in debate at CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three of the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate are participating in a debate on the campus of Columbus State University, but that does not include former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico and journalist Jon Ossoff will participate in a debate hosted by the Columbus branch and the Columbus State University chapter of the NAACP.
The trio is trying to unseat Republican Senator David Perdue, who has represented the state of Georgia since 2015.
In 2017, Ossoff was the Democratic candidate in a historic 2017 special election for the U.S. House of Representatives after a runoff election. Ossoff bested Republican Karen Handel in the general election but fell to her in the runoff, according to the AJC.
Former Columbus Mayor will not be participating in this debate due to a prior commitment in Atlanta. Members of her team will be in attendance at the debate if members of the public have questions for them.
The debate begins at 6:00 p.m. in CSU’s University Hall Auditorium.
